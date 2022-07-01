Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $48.96 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Fiserv worth $48,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $157,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Shares of FISV traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.35. The company had a trading volume of 59,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

