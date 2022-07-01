Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $65.42 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 0.6% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $65,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 337,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.23. 5,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.