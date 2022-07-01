Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $297.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $294.29 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

