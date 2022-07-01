Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Visa stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

