Wade Financial Advisory Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.6% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,784,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after acquiring an additional 187,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,618,000 after acquiring an additional 64,869 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,687,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,716,000 after purchasing an additional 170,091 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

