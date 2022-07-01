Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $2.19 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

