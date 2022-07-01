Wade Financial Advisory Inc Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 63,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.