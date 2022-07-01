Wade Financial Advisory Inc Purchases Shares of 4,188 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.68 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

