Wade Financial Advisory Inc Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,413 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Shares of HPQ opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,219 shares of company stock valued at $586,615. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

