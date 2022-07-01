Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,696. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

