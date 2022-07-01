Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $121.58 on Monday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

