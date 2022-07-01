Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Insider Acquires £25,022.65 in Stock

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) insider Stephen Barrow bought 17,257 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £25,022.65 ($30,698.87).

Stephen Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of Warehouse REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.98), for a total value of £2,574,797.33 ($3,158,872.94).

LON WHR traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 145.20 ($1.78). The company had a trading volume of 1,090,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,285. The company has a market capitalization of £616.90 million and a PE ratio of 327.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.43. Warehouse REIT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 142 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.18).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.75 ($2.19).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

