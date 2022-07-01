Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Down 59.0% in June

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.95. 5,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,835. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 509,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 110,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,703,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 558,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the environmental services sector.

