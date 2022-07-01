Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $122.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,816,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,113,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 610,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,156,000 after buying an additional 43,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,969,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

