Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Webster Financial stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,617 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

