Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $28.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DEI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $244,608,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 783,574 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,067,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

