Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $48.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.96.

NYSE SLG opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,501,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,222,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

