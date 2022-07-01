Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Boosted by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,748,000 after acquiring an additional 103,158 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 107.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 571,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after buying an additional 296,200 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 24,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.02. 399,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,358,363. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. The company has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

