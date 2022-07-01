West Oak Capital LLC Has $244,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 159,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 100,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

