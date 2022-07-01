Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 198,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 90,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000.

Shares of HIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

