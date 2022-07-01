Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of WHG opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

In related news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at $263,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,933,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 101,595 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

