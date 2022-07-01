WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of WHF opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 67,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company and non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

