William Crager Purchases 920 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ENV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.80. 267,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,330. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 87,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

