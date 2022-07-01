William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Update

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 85,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. William Penn Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $175.89 million, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Charles Corcoran sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 859 shares of company stock valued at $10,290 and sold 10,153 shares valued at $117,820. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

