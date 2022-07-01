Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $243.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.06. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

