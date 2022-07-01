Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 469 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 4.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

