Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 533 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 79.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $77.00 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

