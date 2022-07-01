Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 584 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.24 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $177.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.