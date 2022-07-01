Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Raised to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,350 ($28.83) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,660 ($44.90) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($53.98) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,375.00.

WZZZY stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

