Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $3.57

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00018443 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $28.67 million and approximately $364,288.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,344.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.30 or 0.05496664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00030731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00263106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00579998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00075129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.82 or 0.00521181 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

