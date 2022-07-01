Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $29.11

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.11, but opened at $27.94. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 66 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth $527,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

