Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Sells £40,172.23 in Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.94), for a total transaction of £40,172.23 ($49,285.03).

WKP opened at GBX 556 ($6.82) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 661.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 723.10. Workspace Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 554 ($6.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979 ($12.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

WKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.81) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.27) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workspace Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 910 ($11.16).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

