Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $335,600.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $335,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $727,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Xometry stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $83.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XMTR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

