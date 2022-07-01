XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $31.74

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.74, but opened at $32.75. XPeng shares last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 145,495 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on XPEV. CLSA began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in XPeng by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

