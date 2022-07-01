Ycash Price Tops $0.0574 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $724,189.91 and approximately $109.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00275008 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00078308 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00066898 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,605,575 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

