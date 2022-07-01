Ycash (YEC) Price Reaches $0.0570 on Major Exchanges

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $718,903.72 and $128.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00272741 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00079434 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,607,659 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

