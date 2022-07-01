Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.85

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.85 and traded as low as C$13.41. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$13.42, with a volume of 721 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.50 million and a P/E ratio of 5.04.

Yellow Pages ( TSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sherilyn Ann King sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$44,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,342.40. Also, Director Treena Cooper sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$50,637.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at C$46,342.60.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

