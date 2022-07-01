Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.30 million-$403.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million. Yext also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $590.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at $440,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,947 shares of company stock valued at $278,436. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth about $122,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Yext by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Yext by 164.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

