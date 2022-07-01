Yield Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $93,007.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $212,191.76 and approximately $93,007.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

