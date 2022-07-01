Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 7.9%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 4,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 257,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $619.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.58.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth $80,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth $124,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

