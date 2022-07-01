YUMMY (YUMMY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30,830.00

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $30,830.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00153466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00695218 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00083872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015962 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.