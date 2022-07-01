ZClassic Market Capitalization Tops $342,849.15 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 198.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $342,849.15 and $9.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00276245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00079054 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00067990 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

