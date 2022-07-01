Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $170.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zendesk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $74.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,966. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zendesk by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 7.9% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 3,098,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,771,000 after purchasing an additional 58,839 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 63.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 21.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

