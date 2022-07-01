ZEON 1-Day Volume Tops $189,295.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $65.95 million and approximately $189,295.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

