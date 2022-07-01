Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 49,020 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,020 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Accenture worth $187,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.17. 33,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,532. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.04. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

