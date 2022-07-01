Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $61,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 667.2% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 13,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.77. The company had a trading volume of 90,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,262. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.