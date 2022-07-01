Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,413 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $610.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

