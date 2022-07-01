Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 555,536 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,536 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $82,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $58.24. 43,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

