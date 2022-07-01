Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,077 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.14% of SVB Financial Group worth $45,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $396.62. 7,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,664. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $374.99 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $456.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.42.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.28.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

