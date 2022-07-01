Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,450 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.51% of Generac worth $95,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at $433,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 35.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 74.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $4.73 on Friday, reaching $215.31. 11,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,368. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.54.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.14.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

